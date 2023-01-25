Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.39

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $33.94. Textainer Group shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 218,230 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.