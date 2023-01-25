Textron (TXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.