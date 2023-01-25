Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Plans Dividend of $1.09

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.0865 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

