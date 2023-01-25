Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Plans Dividend of $1.09

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.0865 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Thai Beverage Public stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $56.25.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
