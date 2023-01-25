The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.31. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

