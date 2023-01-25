The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,882 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 2.0% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

