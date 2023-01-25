The Debt Box Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and $2.98 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $30.51 or 0.00133234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00401039 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.48 or 0.28150003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00591770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

