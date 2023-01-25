The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.58) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.33) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.29 ($4.26).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 301.90 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 10,878,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,224,735. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 302 ($3.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,118.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.56.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

