The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. American Trust increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.85. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

