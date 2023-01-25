The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,561,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

PG stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.01. 1,855,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.