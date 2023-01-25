The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Progressive by 7.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 157.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Progressive by 8.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

