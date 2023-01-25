The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lowered by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

