The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.07. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 10,356 shares trading hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,377,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 184,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 250,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 81.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 107,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

