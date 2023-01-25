The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.07. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 10,356 shares trading hands.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.