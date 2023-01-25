The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 1,651,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,518,749. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

