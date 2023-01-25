The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Stock Down 12.4 %

NCTY stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The9 has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

