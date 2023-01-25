Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $274.00 million and $32.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00076814 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00056832 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010556 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024551 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001975 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,007,192,140 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.