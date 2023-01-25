ThetaDrop Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $52.69 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $52.69 million and approximately $173,888.30 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars.

