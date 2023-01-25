Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 105,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 383,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

