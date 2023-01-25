Thunder Brawl Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $457.97 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $457.97 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01593922 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $427.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

