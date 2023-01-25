Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $3,019,098.96 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,308. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at about $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.