Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Trading Up 4.6%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 2,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Topcon Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

