Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $341.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $343.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.96.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

