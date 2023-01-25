Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $199.72 and a one year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

