Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

