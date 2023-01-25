Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

