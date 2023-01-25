Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 23,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.94. The company has a market cap of $325.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

