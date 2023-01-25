Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 27 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,509 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $799.09 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $830.81 and a 200 day moving average of $764.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

