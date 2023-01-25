TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 95,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 588,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

TPI Composites Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $565.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

