Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tracsis Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON:TRCS opened at GBX 970 ($12.01) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 52-week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,075 ($13.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18,880.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 955.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 941.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Liz Richards purchased 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,995.10 ($30,946.02). In other Tracsis news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.80), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($105,246.50). Also, insider Liz Richards bought 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,995.10 ($30,946.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tracsis Company Profile

TRCS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) target price on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

