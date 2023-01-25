Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.43

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.43 and traded as high as $45.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 2,215 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
