Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.43

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.43 and traded as high as $45.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 2,215 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

