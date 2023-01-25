TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $808,722.04 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. 250,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,119. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

