Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.23. 329,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 332,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

