Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 2.9%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317.91 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 316.40 ($3.92). 160,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 403,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.60 ($3.81).

Tremor International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.98. The stock has a market cap of £455.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,582.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 14,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.88), for a total transaction of £56,050.44 ($69,395.12). In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 14,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.88), for a total transaction of £56,050.44 ($69,395.12). Also, insider Neil Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,251.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,840 shares of company stock worth $51,957,780.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

