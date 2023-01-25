Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 172672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$13.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.