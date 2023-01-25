TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $263,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,932,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.49. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

