TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $486,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.95. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Target Profile



Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.



