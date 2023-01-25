TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

