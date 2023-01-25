TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $218,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after buying an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,966,000 after buying an additional 265,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

