TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 234 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,642,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232,121 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.