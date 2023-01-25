TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19.

