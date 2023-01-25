Truist Financial Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $50.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOCS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of FOCS opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $54.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

