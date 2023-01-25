TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Price Down 6%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. 8,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 68,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $643.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,036. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.