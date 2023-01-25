Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.39

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $8.93. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 254,066 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $458.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 260,354 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,197,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Articles

