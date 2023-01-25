Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

