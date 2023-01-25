Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.03.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. 1,122,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,435,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

