UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading 1.1% Higher

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.85 and last traded at $220.85. 832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.44.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.47% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.