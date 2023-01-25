UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of UDR worth $61,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

