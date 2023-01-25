Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 746,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

