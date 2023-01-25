Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $75.09 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $75.09 million and $1.96 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,657.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.12 or 0.00569853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00184899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00045088 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000668 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003930 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2422482 USD and is down -14.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,667,609.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.