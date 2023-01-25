Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

