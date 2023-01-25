Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.42.

UNP stock opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.97. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

